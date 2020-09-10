Arthur J. Carnicelli

Art or Artie as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a very devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of both St. Francis of Assisi and SS. Peter & Paul churches. Prior to his retirement, Art had been employed for more than 30 years by the former Auburn Steel Company, currently Nucor. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Art raced for several years in Dirt Motor Sports in vehicles that he custom built. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Chase Elliot. Artie's most favorite and cherished times were those spent with his family. He loved to watch his son Chris perform in the band Motley Crouton and his grandson in the group Glass Image.