Arthur R. Theetge

Oct. 23, 1935 - Nov. 19, 2021

AUBURN — Arthur R. Theetge, 86, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.

Arthur was born on Oct. 23, 1935 in Orleans, NY, the son of the late Louis and Lillian Welch Theetge.

He worked construction for many years. Arthur was also an antique dealer and coin dealer.

Arthur is survived by his friend, Suzanne Foote and was predeceased by his brothers: Alfred who died on Oct. 23, 2021 and Gilbert Theetge.

Arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main St., Phelps, NY.