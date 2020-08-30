SKANEATELES — Arthur T. Dudden 80, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Arthur was a lifelong resident of Skaneateles. Arthur worked over 25 years with the Skaneateles DPW and worked as a ground's keeper at the Skaneateles Greens. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, life member of the Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club, and Model Aeronautics Club of Syracuse Marcellus Field. Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Caro A. Belknap, in 2004, his parents, Thomas J. and Margaret (Cox) Dudden, and two brothers: Thomas and baby Jack. He is survived by four children: Jodie (Dennis) Morgan, John (Kathy) Dudden, Jane (Mike) Murphy and Jeff (Robin) Dudden; brother, Robert (Sandy) Dudden; seven grandchildren: Alex, Nick, Staci, Jordan, Kyle, Evelyn, Natalie; and five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Jerry, Hayden, nurses: Beth and Grace. Services are private. Arthur will be buried in Lake View Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to SAVES.