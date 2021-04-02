Arthur William 'Bill' Wenzel, Jr.

MEBANE, NC — Arthur William "Bill" Wenzel Jr., 88, formerly of Port Byron, NY and Hillsdale, MI died Thursday, March 26, 2021 at Compass Healthcare in Mebane, NC.

He was born in Auburn, NY, the son of Marie (Weston) and Arthur Wenzel Sr.

He was employed at Auburn Plastics, Inc. in NY, Diemolding Corp. in VA, Bilcor Plastics and Mark I Molded Plastics in Michigan where he retired.

He served four years in the Navy, was a member of the Port Byron Lodge No. 130, and was a Mason. He volunteered with Hospice in Michigan, as well as the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are two daughters: Michele (Steve) Peck, of Oneida, NY and Pamela Allred, of Hillsborough, NC; a son, Elbridge Wenzel, of Hillsdale, MI; and two granddaughters, Abigail and Grace Allred, of Hillsborough, NC.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia (Cheeley) in 2003; sons: Arthur "Artie" in 2016 and Jonathan in 2017.