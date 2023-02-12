Asia M. Forest

Feb. 24, 2006 - Feb. 8, 2023

AUBURN - Asia M. Forest, 16, of Auburn, found her way to heaven on February 8, 2023.

Asia was born in Auburn on February 24, 2006, and was a student at Jordan Elbridge. She loved swimming, running and spinning in her chair. Asia's favorite color was red. She was loved by her family and many friends and will forever be missed.

Asia is survived by her mother, Caroline Clark; her father, Evan Forest; her siblings Makhai, Dre'mir, and Kaire; her grandmothers Billy Clark and Barbara Perrine; and great-aunt, Paula J. Tenz.

She was predeceased by her uncle Todd Clark.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Service to immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home.

Donations in Asia's memory may be made to the Autism Society. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.