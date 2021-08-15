WEST SENECA - Athaleen Michel (nee Hoagland), beloved wife of the late James Lacy Michel, Sr.; loving mother of: James L. Jr. (Sandra), Barbara Bracco, Jeffrey Michel, Susan (Scott Biggar) Michel; cherished grandmother of: James "TJ" L. Michel III, Heather Michel, Elizabeth (Gary) Sitarski, Matthew Michel, Jonathan (Leighanne) Michel, Kelli Michel, Bryan Michel, and Amanda (Christopher) Mandeville; dear sister of Diane (Kenneth) Kirkpatrick; loving daughter of the late Harold B. Hoagland and Louisa "Lou" (Rothery) Hoagland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca Street at 1 p.m. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined; if desired, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Athy was a member of Pond Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.