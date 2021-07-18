Feb. 21, 1954 - July 8, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara A. Charles Kraushaar, 67, of Standart Woods in Auburn, left this earth on Thursday, July 8, 2021 to begin the next chapter of her journey.

Following a lengthy battle with cancer that she faced with strength and bravery, she passed away at home peacefully as she wanted. The daughter of the late Edward Charles and Virginia Kierst Charles, she was born in Auburn on February 21, 1954. She was a Graduate of Auburn High School along with being a 10-year member of the Auburn Purple Lancers. Barbara's working career was completely devoted to Auburn Spark Plug where she started from high school and worked for 20 plus years.

Barb's Greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandkids. She loved her sports growing up, always being around her father coaching baseball or his baseball team "MR. Ed'S" where she watched her brothers and cousins play for the team. Barb herself was an excellent player where she played softball with the Mel Garr Caterpillars for many years. She was also an avid Dart player and bowler and she bowled for many years as a member of the "Starlite Bommerettes" who were sponsored and supported by Joe "Bomber" Vitetta. She was a faithful Buffalo Bills fan. GO BILLS!