Feb. 21, 1954 - July 8, 2021
AUBURN - Barbara A. Charles Kraushaar, 67, of Standart Woods in Auburn, left this earth on Thursday, July 8, 2021 to begin the next chapter of her journey.
Following a lengthy battle with cancer that she faced with strength and bravery, she passed away at home peacefully as she wanted. The daughter of the late Edward Charles and Virginia Kierst Charles, she was born in Auburn on February 21, 1954. She was a Graduate of Auburn High School along with being a 10-year member of the Auburn Purple Lancers. Barbara's working career was completely devoted to Auburn Spark Plug where she started from high school and worked for 20 plus years.
Barb's Greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandkids. She loved her sports growing up, always being around her father coaching baseball or his baseball team "MR. Ed'S" where she watched her brothers and cousins play for the team. Barb herself was an excellent player where she played softball with the Mel Garr Caterpillars for many years. She was also an avid Dart player and bowler and she bowled for many years as a member of the "Starlite Bommerettes" who were sponsored and supported by Joe "Bomber" Vitetta. She was a faithful Buffalo Bills fan. GO BILLS!
In Barbs later years, she enjoyed watching her shows, especially judge shows, or sitting on the porch having a smoke. She loved having company and chatting. Some of her favorite times were her bi-monthly luncheons with her sister in laws and chatting it up.
Barb and Harold (Chip) had two beautiful children, which she was unbelievably proud of; daughter, Lynde Matthew (Anthony Lando), of Syracuse; son, Joseph Kraushaar (Katie Lynn), of Auburn. Grandchildren Cassie Walter, Tyler Kraushaar, Morgan Walter, Lacey Matthew and Gracie Hahn; Great-grandson Evan Sanford; three caring brothers, Edward (Patty) Charles, of Florida, Rick (Nancy) Charles, of Auburn, and Thomas (Linda) Charles, of Syracuse, and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her beloved brothers F. Timothy (Donna) Charles and David (Norma) Charles.
She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Aunt, Sister in law and friend. Her laughter and love of life will live on through us forever. Calling hours will be Thursday at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC 42 E Genesee St., Auburn. Friends are invited to call on the family from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with a small service immediately following at the funeral home. Then in Barb's honor and style there will be a celebration of life for family and friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 47 Market St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matthew house, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn. Her greatest wish would be for everyone to enjoy life, spend more time with your family and friends. Be nice to one another. Make a toast to love and happiness. That is what Barb would wish for you.