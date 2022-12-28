Barbara A. Edwards

Feb. 22, 1929 - Dec. 21, 2022

VENICE — Barbara A. Edwards, 93, of Venice, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on Dec. 21, 2022.

Barbara was born on Feb. 22, 1929 in Clifton Springs, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Tiffany) Adams.

She was awarded a Bachelor's degree in 1950 at Cornell University, where she was a bacteriologist in the lab at the School of Veterinary Medicine. A longtime area resident, she was co-owner/operator of the Edwards Egg Farm, alongside Albert, her husband of 69 years. She was a member of the United Church of Genoa and a longterm member of the choir.

Barbara is survived by her children: Barbara Jean Edwards, of Cortland, and Jeffrey L. Edwards (Kathleen), of Venice; granddaughters: Lindsey Kaye Edwards (Eric Hadlick), Kristen Nicole Edwards de Soch (Cruz Marcelo Soch), and Tiffany Lee Beebee (Justin); great-grandchildren: Elisa Soch, Alexander Soch, Hannah Soch, Benjamin Beebee, and Kylie Beebee; and a sister, Marcia Scherbyn, of Phelps.

In addition to her parents and husband, Albert F. Edwards, she was predeceased by her brothers: Paul, Gary, and Leon Adams.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at the United Church of Genoa, where the family will receive friends afterward in the Fellowship Hall. Spring interment will be in East Venice Rural Cemetery.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139; Long Hill Fire Department, 3513 Long Hill Rd., Scipio Center, NY 13147; or the United Church of Genoa, 10070 St. Rt. 90, Genoa, NY 13071. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.