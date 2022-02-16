Barbara A. McKenna Ganley

Sept. 23, 1936 - Jan. 22, 2022

BLUFFTON, SC — Barbara A. McKenna Ganley, 85, of Bluffton, SC, passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 22, 2022. Born in Jersey City, NJ on Sept. 23, 1936, she was predeceased by her parents, James and Frances McKenna; sisters: Rosemary (McKenna) MacDougall and Joan (McKenna) Tyne; and brothers-in-law: Donald MacDougall and Joseph Flannigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John F. Ganley, of Bluffton, SC ; five children: Kathleen M. Ganley (Doug), of Union Springs, NY, John M. Ganley, of Rockville, MD, James P. Ganley (Linda), of Carrollton, TX, Maureen A. Ganley, of Bluffton, SC and Eileen M. Ganley, of Schenectady, NY and sisters: Patricia (McKenna) Flannigan, of East Brunswick, NJ and Doris (McKenna) Yeager (Dick), of Seven Lakes, NC. She was the beloved grandmother to nine grandchildren: Sean Ashley, Brianna Ashley Jones (Matt), Justin (Makiko) and Bradley (Fran) Knipper, Lydia (Eli), Andrew (Kelci), Ted (Lucy), George (Donna) and Jessica Ganley. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara worked for the NJ Telephone Company before relocating to Wisconsin where she worked for the Milwaukee Telephone Company. Barbara later pursued her LPN degree and enjoyed working for Wells College and as a private duty nurse to children with special needs. Barbara's favorite pastimes included traveling with her husband, Jack, spending time at Cayuga Lake, playing table tennis, being an avid reader, enjoying time with her family, and watching the Buffalo Bills. Barbara will be remembered for her kind heart, beautiful smile and her famous fudge she made for family and friends.

Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 303 Main St., Aurora, NY. A private burial will be held at a later date.