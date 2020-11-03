Barbara A. (O'Neil) Smith

Barb was a graduate of Holy Family High School and was employed at Wegmans in Auburn for several years. For many years Barb was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and served as president. She enjoyed going to bingo and the casinos with her late husband, Ted; as well as playing cards every week with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling for many different leagues. Barb was proud of her Irish heritage, and loved to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day. The love for her family, meant everything to her; one of the biggest highlights of her life was the day she became a grandmother. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was so very proud of them and loved them so much.