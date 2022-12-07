Barbara A. (Romano) Butler

July 25, 1947 - Dec. 4, 2022

SENNETT — Barbara A. (Romano) Butler, 75, of Sennett, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, 2022, her loving family by her side.

On July 25, 1947, Barb was born in Queens, but spent most of her adult life in Central New York. In 1985, Barb purchased her own franchise of Volpe Nails, which was the first full-service salon in the Auburn area. She ran her business for more than 30 years, never fully reaching retirement due to the fact that she loved her clients so much.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Joseph and May Romano and several aunts and uncles who were very special to her. She is survived by her husband of nearly 32 years, Roger D. Butler; three loving daughters: Robin Haines, of Auburn, Mary (Harold) Walter, of Aurelius, and Jennifer (Adam) Eldredge, of Skaneateles; eight grandchildren: Gracie and Sage Haines, Kayla and Becca Schoonmaker, Jake and Gavin Walter, and Riley and Devin Eldredge, all of whom were her pride and joy. In addition, one great-granddaughter due March 2023. She is also survived by a sister, Claire (Drew) Bjorklund; and a brother, Joseph (Barbara) Romano; and several nieces and nephews.

Spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, was what brought her the most joy. When she wasn't with her family, she was actively involved in community projects, including fundraising events, volunteering at local food pantries and soup kitchens, and was a member of the Auburn Zonta Club. Serving her community was very near and dear to her heart.

Barbara brought so much joy to others with her infectious laughter, outgoing personality, and her overall love for fun and adventure. She was such a generous soul, there to help out whenever needed. This upcoming Christmas season will be extremely difficult for her family as it was her favorite time of year. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, leaving a hole in all of our hearts.

Calling hours will be this Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in St. Alphonsus Church. 10 S. Lewis St., Auburn. Barbara will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum in Auburn, during a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barb's memory to a local charity of your choice or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.