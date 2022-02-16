Barbara A. Savarese

May 22, 1938 - Feb. 13, 2022

AUBURN — Barbara A. Savarese, 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Geneva. Born May 22, 1938, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Glowaki) Bortz. Barb was a graduate of Central High School and enjoyed bowling and roller skating in her younger years.

She met her husband Ciro at Reva Rollerdrome, and the two of them were married July 4, 1955. Barb spent her life as a homemaker, raising her seven children. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Francis Church. In her later years, Barb enjoyed crocheting, watching the Lawrence Welk Show, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by many loving family members including: her brother, Richard Bortz; children: Betsy Kennedy, Maria Leschak, Barbie Savarese, Theresa Savarese, Linda (Rob) Murphy and Jimmy Savarese; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and very dear friend Carl Nicita.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ciro James Savarese, Barb was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn "Sue" Parsons; daughter, Louann Updike; and two grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours for Barb will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

