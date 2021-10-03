Barbara A. Spicer

Jan. 12, 1933 - Sept. 29, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara A. Spicer, 88, a lifelong resident of the Auburn area, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 unexpectedly at the Boyle Center.

She was born January 12, 1933 in Auburn NY to Charles Wilcox Higgins and Ruth Martha Stevenson and was a graduate of Sherwood High School and Cayuga Community College.

She was employed by the W.T. Grants Company and by the Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Company for over 20+ years. After the closing of Dunn & McCarthy, she worked for TRW in Union Springs and as a Home Health Aid around Auburn. She was a member of the Auburn Industrial Management Association and a dedicated fan of the Auburn Mets, Twins, Phillies, Astros and Doubleday's. In her younger years she was an avid bowler at the Sicz Club and her team won their women's league for several years running.