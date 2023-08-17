Sept. 9, 1942- Aug. 14, 2023

Barbara A. Wallace, 80, the Good Lord called Barbara to paradise on Monday, August 14, 2023.

She had attended Auburn Grammar School, Holy Family High School, graduating from Mt. Carmel High School and Auburn Community College. Barbara was a Second Grade School Teacher for thirty eight years. Starting at Holy Family in 1961 until the school closed. She then taught at St. Peter & Paul Church until her retirement in 1999.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Catherine Barron Lynch.

Surviving are her loving husband of fifty six years, Bernard "Bernie" Wallace; a son, Kevin and wife, Claire; a sister, Lorraine and husband, James Hoey; a sister in law, Mary Jane and husband, David Kester; nephews Eric Hoey, Patrick Mahoney and Peter Kester; and nieces Tammy, Terrie, Tina, Connie, Beth and Alisha.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Holy Family Church 85 North St., Auburn calling hours will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St Joseph's Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Auburn Community Hospital 3rd Memorial .

Barbara also received special care from the staff at Matthew House.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St., Auburn, NY.