Barbara Ann Dommel

July 30, 2020

AUBURN — Barbara Ann Dommel, 78, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in Auburn, NY. Her loving daughter and grandson were by her side.

She was born in Lancaster, Pa. to Oscar and Florence Meckley. She married Thomas G. Dommel in October 1960 and who preceded her in death in January 1983.

Barb loved vacationing and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a devoted mother, grandmother (or as she preferred Nan) and friend.

She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, fishing/boating, music, baseball and caring for her beloved dogs Lucy and Ozzie. She volunteered for Auburn Babe Ruth Baseball. She supported Auburn Doubledays baseball and was an avid Syracuse University basketball fan.

Barb worked at Watt & Shand Department store as an assistant buyer for more than 25 years.

Her life was a living example of putting others before herself. She was selfless, generous, kind and compassionate.