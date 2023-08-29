AUBURN - Barbara Ann Forbes, 77, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023. She was from Cicero and formerly Auburn. She was born in Thompsonville, Connecticut and predeceased by parents Robert and Violet McCarthy. She graduated from Syracuse Control Tech High School in 1963 and Cayuga Community College. She was an R.N. at Auburn Memorial Hospital, retiring after 29 years. Barb also was a clinical instructor for Cayuga BOCES LPN Program. She enjoyed crafting with the girls, sewing, and crocheting.