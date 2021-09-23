 Skip to main content
July 6, 1946 - Sept. 20, 2021

PORT BYRON — Barbara Ann Markewich, 75, of Port Byron, NY, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Barbara was born in Massena, NY on July 6, 1946, daughter of the late Robert Joseph LaShomb and Marie Clara (Derouchie) LaShomb. She lived in Skaneateles after her marriage and had two children, a daughter, Barbara Ann, and a son, George Markewich, Jr. She was employed for many years at Mercy Rehabilitation Center until her retirement. Later she moved to Port Byron.

Barbara is survived by her son, George P. Markewich, Jr., and daughter, Barbara A. Falsey, son-in-law, Ronald J. Falsey, and granddaughter, Madelyn Elizabeth Markewich; siblings: Ann Orton, Peter LaShomb, of Norfolk, NY, Kenneth LaShomb, of Massena, NY, Dale LaShomb, of California, sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Leo LaShomb, of Michigan.

There will be a family service at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC on Sept. 24, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. Service and burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Weedsport, NY.

