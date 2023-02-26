Barbara Ann (Schonning) Bohall

AUBURN - Barbara Ann (Schonning) Bohall, of Auburn, formerly of Weedsport, passed away at 80 years after a brief illness. Born in Rockville Center, Long Island, she graduated from East Meadow High School in 1960 and SUNY Cobleskill in 1962 with a degree in early childhood education. She taught preschool in Long Island and in North Syracuse.

In 1962, Barbara married John Bohall and the couple owned and operated a dairy farm in Lowville, NY until 1969. Barbara and John relocated to Central New York, eventually settling in Weedsport; they worked together in the insurance business. In 1981, Barb and John opened their own insurance agency as a partnership, Triad Associates of Auburn, NY, where Barbara served as the vice-president. She retired in 1998.

Barbara was an active community volunteer and civic leader. She was a board member of the Weedsport newspaper, The Inport, president of Weedsport High School ATP, president of St. Joseph's Altar Society (where she also taught religious education classes), president of Weedsport Community Theater, and president of Port Byron Senior Citizens, where she coordinated bus trips for the group. She also served as Queen of the Sassy Ladies for the Red Hats Club, and was a member of the Friends of the Weedsport Library.

Her hobbies included reading, stamping classes, knitting, and seeing shows at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse/The REV, where she was a season ticket holder for more than 30 years. She enjoyed taking trips and spending time with her much-loved family. She was very social and liked being with friends, music, dancing, musical theater, telling stories, and serving on the Activity Committee at The Grove/Connect 55. She especially loved all things Elvis Presley. Later in life, she delighted in going to Tom Gilbo (an Elvis tribute artist) shows, where she sang to all the songs and danced, took tickets, occasionally organized bookings, and acted as the unofficial leader of "Tom's Ladies."

Barbara is survived by her children Bethany (Lloyd Potter) Bohall and John (Carolyn) Bohall, Jr.; granddaughters Jessica Bohall, Amber (Travis Tucker) Bohall, and Sofia Prestigiacomo; a sister, Sharon (Richard) Laux; great-grandchildren Mason Sgarlata, Lucas Manwaring, and Tristan Tucker; sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many dear, dear friends including Tom and Tracy, Opal, Sandy, and Jennie.

Her parents, Anna (Petruccelli) Schonning, of Auburn, and Robert Schonning, of Long Island, and her beloved husband of 44 years, John E. Bohall, Sr., predeceased her.

Barbara Bohall's vibrant life will be celebrated at the Skaneateles American Legion on Saturday, March 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A private interment for the family will occur at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Port Byron Senior Center or the REV Theatre Company.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.