Barbara (Armstrong) Hand

MORAVIA — Barbara (Armstrong) Hand, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2022 at University Hospital at the age of 90.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Donald Hand of 67 years. Together they raised a family of six children: Gary Hand, John Hand, Linda (Lloyd) Tratt, Jeff Hand, Donald Hand, Jr. (Tammy), Kelly (Dan) White. She is also survived by many grandchildren: Bobby Hand, Lisa (Kevin) Brezee, Lloyd Tratt, Jr., Lori Tratt, Colleen (CJ) Griffin, Brian (Sara) Myers, Tom Hand, Joe Hand; followed by great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Barbara is also survived by her sister Shirley Italiano.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Armstrong, as well as her sister, Nancy Clark.

Barbara worked for many years at Moravia School District. Barbara tremendously enjoyed spending time with her family, often organizing parties and BBQs. She found happiness spoiling her children and grandchildren. Family was her pride and joy. She will be missed deeply by her family.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum, Fleming, NY.

Masks are required per NYSDOH.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com. to send a condolence to the family.