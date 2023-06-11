Barbara B. Klaben

Aug. 11, 1938 - June 3, 2023

LOCKE - Barbara B. Klaben, 84, of Locke, NY, passed away Saturday June 3, 2023.

Barb was born August 11, 1938 a daughter of the late Francis E. "Pete" Breed and Roberta J. (Warren) Breed. She grew up on a farm in Moravia and graduated from Moravia Central School.

Barb enjoyed many outdoor activities, gardening, sewing, card making and genuinely loved all animals. She was proud of her family and enjoyed attending family reunions and other gatherings.

Whenever her family was together she loved to take many photos, cherishing the memories made. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her six loving children, Shawn Warren of Savannah, Tonya (Rich) Smith of Port Byron, Kurt (Diana) Warren of Port Byron, Robert (Brenda) Warren of Genoa, Crystal Warren of Auburn and Michael (Katie) Warren of Auburn; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Francis "Bud" (Donna) Breed of Owasco; three sisters, Twila (John) MacDuffee of Niles, Marleigh Spahn of NC and Petie (Chuck) Ely of PA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by husbands Jake Klaben, Richard Durbin and Robert Warren; and a brother, Bob Breed.

Visitation/Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY

Private interment will be in Cortland Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested for the Finger Lakes S.P.C.A. of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.