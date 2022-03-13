Barbara 'Barb' (Bommersbach) Cole

AUBURN - Barbara "Barb" (Bommersbach) Cole, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

A life resident of Auburn she was the daughter of the late Edward and Viola Bommersbach.

Barbara was a retired employee of the City of Auburn.

She was a communicant of St. Hyacinths Church where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Sodality, a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and pierogi worker. Barb also loved being a part of the great picnic committee and volunteering at the Matthew House.

Barb is survived by a daughter, Carol Zabinski Wolkensdorfer (John) of Fayetteville NY; and a son Mark Zabinski, of N.Charleston, SC; also surviving are three grandchildren, Sara, Brittany and Bobby; a stepson Randy; a stepdaughter-in-law Sally; four step grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Barb was predeceased by her son Bobby Zabinski in 1982 and her husband Jack in 2002, and a stepson Terry in 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St. Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming, NY

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com, to send a condolence to the family.