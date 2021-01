FLEMING — Barbara "Barb" J. Hedger, 88, of Fleming, NY, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon with a funeral service celebrating Barb's life at noon at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.