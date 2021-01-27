Barbara 'Barb' J. Hedger

Barb attended Buffalo Bible College where she met Perry and then they served as Missionaries to the Cree Indians in Alberta, Canada. She worked in the dietary department in Auburn Memorial Hospital and she also worked in the office for a couple different businesses. Barb was a devoted mother and housewife who enjoyed making meals for her family and waited on everyone hand and foot. She immensely enjoyed her crafting, reading, cross-stitch, her veggie and flower gardens and playing the piano and the organ. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed tremendously by all who loved and knew her.