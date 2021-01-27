Barbara 'Barb' J. Hedger
April 13, 1932 - Jan. 19, 2021
FLEMING — Barbara "Barb" J. Hedger, 88, of Fleming, NY passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Barb was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Marabel Wallace; and husband, Perry Hedger.
Barb is survived by her loving children: Sharon (Steven) Porter, Bev (Paul) Guzalak, Linda Linn, and Robert Hedger; grandchildren: Shawn (Amber), Joshua (Kym), and Michael; great-grandchildren: James, Jason, Jalynn, Jaxson, Reese, Lumen, Brooklyn, Logan, Gracie, Christian, and Meilani; cousins: Tim (Cheryl) Hedger and Sue (John) Richwine; and several other cousins.
Barb attended Buffalo Bible College where she met Perry and then they served as Missionaries to the Cree Indians in Alberta, Canada. She worked in the dietary department in Auburn Memorial Hospital and she also worked in the office for a couple different businesses. Barb was a devoted mother and housewife who enjoyed making meals for her family and waited on everyone hand and foot. She immensely enjoyed her crafting, reading, cross-stitch, her veggie and flower gardens and playing the piano and the organ. Barb was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed tremendously by all who loved and knew her.
Donations may be made to Auburn Alliance Church in Barb's name. Funeral services celebrating Barb's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave a special message for the family visit www.newcomersyracuse.com.