Barbara 'Barb' (Lawler) Kearney

March 25, 1932 - May 1, 2023

Barbara "Barb" (Lawler) Kearney, a longtime resident of Big Flats, NY, was called to heaven on May 1, 2023, in South Carolina, surrounded by her loved ones after suffering a series of ministrokes. Her family will be celebrating her beautiful life with a memorial service at Palmetto Funeral Group at 11 a.m. June 17, 2023 in Fort Mill, SC.

She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Jack, and their six children: Jim (Carolyn) Kearney, Bob Kearney, Steve (Nancy) Kearney, Peggy (Len) Limbacher, Carol (Ed) Block, and Bill Kearney; eight grandchildren: Erin (Grant) Oliver; Dan (Anna) Kearney; Greg (Danielle) Limbacher, Ryan Limbacher, Lauren Limbacher; Caitlin Kearney, Christopher Block, and Emily Block; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US. Preceded in death by brother, Don, and parents, John and Mary Lawler.

Barb graduated from Holy Family High School (Auburn, NY) in 1950. She received her dental hygiene degree from Eastman Dental Center in Rochester and practiced throughout upstate New York until she chose to become a full-time mom. She kept busy raising six children, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, bowling, birdwatching, and volunteering her time and talents at St. Mary Our Mother in Horseheads and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira). She loved crossword and anagram puzzles and watching "Jeopardy," Hallmark movies, and police dramas, but her passion was hosting family holidays, including Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, at home in Big Flats. Whether we kids and grandkids were playing board games, swinging from the giant trees in the backyard, skating at the ponds, getting a ride in Grandpa's tractor, playing "Annie-I-Over," "Sardines," "Crack the Whip," "Kick the Can," or kickball with the neighborhood kids, we always knew that lots of laughter made her most happy.

Her family would like to thank all the wonderful Senior Helpers nurses and staff at Chandler Place Independent Living, Wellmore of Tega Cay, and Agape Care Hospice in Rock Hill/Fort Mill, SC.

To livestream Barbara's memorial service, please use this link: https://www.palmettofh.com/obituary/Barbara-Kearney#obituary. You'll see a box "this event will be live-streamed" and a button "Click here to watch the video."