Barbara 'Betty' Schneider Mahoney

Family was the center of Betty's world. She was happiest when surrounded by immediate and extended family and would organize as many gatherings as possible to assemble family members during the year.

Music surrounded Betty everywhere she went, and she loved to sing. During the 1980s she was a member of a local Sweet Adelines chorus as well as part of a quartet. Later, and for 28 years, she led a singing group in Skaneateles known as Singing Seniors of Skaneateles, a choir that performed regularly in hospitals and nursing homes. They performed in matching costumes that they designed and updated every year or two. If there was a piano in a room Betty would likely step up to it and begin playing it and singing, anything to bring joy to others through music. Betty would always acknowledge friends and relatives' birthdays and would generally sign her cards by adding a hand-drawn musical note.