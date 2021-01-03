Barbara 'Betty' Schneider Mahoney
Dec. 11, 1930 - Dec. 30, 2020
SKANEATELES -
Barbara "Betty" Schneider Mahoney, age 90, passed away December 30, 2020 after a long illness. Betty was born on an Elbridge farm to Fred and Myrtle Schneider on December 11, 1930 and lived her entire life in Central New York.
Family was the center of Betty's world. She was happiest when surrounded by immediate and extended family and would organize as many gatherings as possible to assemble family members during the year.
Music surrounded Betty everywhere she went, and she loved to sing. During the 1980s she was a member of a local Sweet Adelines chorus as well as part of a quartet. Later, and for 28 years, she led a singing group in Skaneateles known as Singing Seniors of Skaneateles, a choir that performed regularly in hospitals and nursing homes. They performed in matching costumes that they designed and updated every year or two. If there was a piano in a room Betty would likely step up to it and begin playing it and singing, anything to bring joy to others through music. Betty would always acknowledge friends and relatives' birthdays and would generally sign her cards by adding a hand-drawn musical note.
Betty was regularly active in her community. She was a communicant of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Mottville. She volunteered for Laker Limo, a service that provides rides for senior citizens and disabled residents of Skaneateles and served on the Laker Limo Board. She belonged to Skaneateles Business Women and Eastern Star.
Betty graduated from CCBI in Syracuse and initially worked for the State of New York. Later she spent many years as secretary to the District Principal at Skaneateles Central School, a position from which she retired in 1985.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Jack Mahoney, Sr. (married April 1951; deceased September 1992), and brothers Frederick (Fritz) Schneider, Charles Schneider, and John Schneider.
She is survived by daughter, Cheri Heron (Bob) of Camillus and son, Jack Mahoney, Jr. (Audrey) of Albany, as well as grandsons Christopher Heron (Shelly), Benjamin Heron (Hunter), and Kevin Heron; as well as great-grandsons Nathaniel and Simon Heron and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the numerous family and friends, as well as staff of The Athenaeum of Skaneateles, Upstate University Hospital, and Upstate Community Hospital for the care and compassion shown to our mom.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Mottville.
Services will be private. A celebration of Betty's life will be planned for a later date during 2021.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.