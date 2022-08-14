Barbara (Bills) Chayka

Oct. 4, 1925 - Aug. 10, 2022

AUBURN - Barbara (Bills) Chayka, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Finger Lakes Center for Living after a brief illness.

A native of Auburn, she was born on October 4, 1925 the daughter of former Auburn Police Chief Chester J. Bills and Augusta Wappler Bills. She attended Auburn Schools, graduating from Auburn East High School with the Class of 1943, and attended Syracuse University.

She was employed as a Draftsman for Beardsley & Beardsley Architects for several years prior to her marriage to Joseph J. Chayka in 1950. In later years she was employed as a Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S, Postal Service. She and Joseph had celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in September 2010.

Barbara enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, dogs and cats. As the family Matriarch, her children truly appreciated her loving guidance and support. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Stephen J. Chayka, granddaughter Stephanie Chayka, and sister Beverly Bills Walsh, and very close friend Ann Stebbins.

Surviving are her children Paul A.(Shelly), Brunswick, GA and Cape Vincent, NY, Joseph S., Jr., Browns Mills, NJ, Christine (Edward) May, Auburn and John E., Auburn; her grandchildren Phillip and James Chayka, Emily (Eric) Peterson, Jessica (Jeffrey) George; her great-grandson Liam George; very close friend Joanne Komanecky; and favorite cat Cookie.

A Committal Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 1, 2022 at the St. Joseph's Mausoleum with the Reverend Louis Vasile officiating.

Memorials in Barbara's name may be remembered to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.