Barbara Diane Martino

AUBURN - Barbara Diane Martino, 82, of Auburn, passed away Monday January 11, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was a lifelong area resident, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ann (Cronk) Melvin.

Barbara graduated from Weedsport High School and retired from the former Red Star Express after numerous years of employment. Barbara cherished the many friends and staff that she made while living at the Boyle Center. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter Katherine Gallaway of Pittsburgh, son Anthony Martino of Auburn; six beloved grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth Gallaway, Nicholas Emperato, John, Erin and Justin Speno; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Tesa (David) Perry, Julie (Richard) Adams; three brothers, David (Karen) Cronk, John (Coleen) Melvin, Michael Melvin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband Anthony, a daughter Jacqueline Martino, whom recently passed on January 3, 2021 and two brothers Jimmy Melvin and Bobby Cronk.

A private service was previously held in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.