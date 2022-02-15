Barbara E. Smith

Nov. 6, 1928 - Feb. 10, 2022

AUBURN — Barbara E. Smith, Melrose Road, Auburn, NY passed away at Auburn Community Hospital, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

A native and lifelong Auburn resident, she was born on Nov. 6, 1928 and graduated from Auburn High School, and went on to become a Registered Nurse. She had retired from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

A member of Sacred Heart Church and a former member of St. Hyacinth's Church in earlier years. She was the daughter of Michael and Marie (Kushany) Kpsonavich. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Smith.

Surviving are their children: Kenneth Smith, of Auburn, Darlene Smith Catin, of Orlando FL; two grandchildren: Matthew and Rachel.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY is serving the family.