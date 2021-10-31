Barbara J. (Fitzgerald) Jensen

April 7, 1944 - Oct.20, 2021

BRADENTON, FL - Barbara Jean (Fitzgerald) Jensen, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on October 20, 2021.

She was born in Auburn, NY, on April 7,1944, to Ira and Julia Fitzgerald. She was a graduate of Weedsport High School, NY, Class of 1962.

She moved to Holmes Beach, FL, in 1987, for her love of the beach and warm weather. Each one of her children followed her to Holmes Beach, FL, from NY, as well.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, shopping, spending time with her friends and family, and most of all her grandchildren.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Ira Rozelle Fitzgerald (Father), Julia Helen Fitzgerald (Mother) both of NY. Her siblings, brother, Barry Fitzgerald of Port Byron NY; sisters Judy Fitzgerald of Georgetown TX, Jane Youngs of Auburn, NY, Betsy Tecca-DiLeo of Bradenton FL.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, brothers Brad Tom Fitzgerald of Savannah, NY, Robert (Lucy) Fitzgerald of Victor, NY; sister, Bonnie Waldron of Syracuse, NY. Her four children, Diane (Mick) Koczersut of Holmes Beach, FL, Douglas (Christy) France of Bradenton, FL, Daniel (Brijet) France of Bradenton, FL, Debra France of Lakeland, FL; six grandchildren of Bradenton, FL: Mickey Koczersut, Maddie Koczersut, Jacob France, Jillian France, Karysn France, Kyndal France; three grandchildren of Palmetto, FL: Austin Hegedus, Hannah Hegedus, Will Hegedus; and 14 nieces and nephews in NY and TX.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Barbara was in Hospice Care, since July 2020, and the family would like to extend a warm and grateful - Thank You for everything they provided to her these past 15 months.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St West, Bradenton, FL, 34205.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com