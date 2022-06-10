Barbara J. Hoover

March 15, 1936 - June 8, 2022

SCIPIO — Barbara J. Hoover, 86, of Scipio, passed away on June 8, 2022 in Auburn surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 15, 1936 in Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Fredrick and Freda (Ferry) Spear. She was a lifelong area resident and homemaker, and had worked at Mercy Rehabilitation Center as a cook and nurses aide. She was a past member of the DAV (SC) and Meridian Fire Department and was "A-Mom" to her children, grandchildren, and anyone else who needed one. She loved her pets, cooking, camping, and fishing with her family.

She is survived by her son, Elwood Hoover, Jr. (Terri), of FL; daughters: Donna Besner (Bruce), of Scipio, Lynette Cornell, of Auburn, Hope Saville, of Venice Center, and Jennifer Evans-Leyburn (Brian Leyburn), of Weedsport; 15 grandchildren: William Besner, Amy Foust, Sarah Blake, Jessica Terwilliger, Kimberly Anguish, Victoria Newton, Steven Saville, Adam Saville, Bruce Cornell, Tracy Evans, Curtis Evans, Jacob Leyburn, Victoria Sawyer, Marsha Lockwood, and Angel Dixon; and many great-grandchildren who brought her joy.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Elwood Hoover, Sr.; sons, Scott and Mark Hoover; son-in-law, Lawrence Saville; brothers, Fredrick and Francis Spear; and her twin sister, Beverly DeGroat.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa, with interment to follow in West Genoa Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poplar Ridge Fire Department, PO Box 55, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 or a local SPCA.