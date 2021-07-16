Barbara J. Hopper

Barbara J. Hopper, 72, of Auburn, joined her husband, Glen W. Hopper in heaven on July 14, 2021.

Additionally, she was predeceased by her mother, Betty Hess; a daughter, Joanne Hopper Scott and a brother, Robert Pillig.

She is survived by her children: Tina (Tom) Hopper and Tracy (Rick) Franklin; a sister, Terry (Ed) Lang; brothers: Barry (Betty) Pillig and John (Marie) Pillig; four grandchildren: Corey Schenck, Brandon Wilson, Rick and Andrew Franklin and two great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Hannah.

Barbara loved cooking and baking all homemade goodies for her family and friends as well as gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching. She was employed with Wells College in housekeeping for many years.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at Langham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn www.auburnhospital.org/giving in Barbara's memory.

