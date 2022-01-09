Barbara J. Kappesser

SYRACUSE - Barbara J. Kappesser, 78, of Syracuse, NY, passed away January 3, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Auburn, NY Barb was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Walawender) Wawro.

She was a graduate of East High School and obtained her Associate's Degree from Auburn Community College. Barb was a lifelong resident of Auburn and recently moved to Syracuse to be closer to her family. While in Auburn she was an active volunteer and communicant of St. Mary's Church and retired from Cosentino's Florist where she worked for over twenty years.

Barb was a true gamer and often had three or more games going at the same time with family and friends, both near and far. Her real joy was spending time with family and attending every sporting event possible. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan.

She is survived by her children Cindy (Tom) Peer of Camillus and Bob (Melissa) Kappesser of Williamsburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Tommy, Chris, Kyndra, Paityn, Maiya and Zach; several nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends; including a special niece Amy Komanecky; and a best friend since kindergarten whom she often referred to as "her buddy", Joanne Kiggins. She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Kappesser in 1996, a sister Monica Moochler and by a nephew Nick Moochler.

Barb's wishes were to have a private graveside service with no calling hours. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.