Barbara J. Mason

March 5, 1933 - Dec. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara J. Mason, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Florida, passed away December 15, 2021, at Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Auburn on March 5, 1933, Barbara was the daughter of the late Roland J. and Louise (Willet) Walker.

She was previously employed at Auburn Correctional Facility as a Dental Hygienist. Barbara was very involved with the Boy Scouts and the Elks. She also volunteered many years at the Hospice thrift store in Zephyrhills, FL, where she resided for over 30 years.

Barbara is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Joe) Mature, Ann (Peter) Warner and Margaret (Brian) Brown; her son, David (Jill) Mason; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, William Mason, in 1990 and her son, William Mason in 2007.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.