Barbara J. Murinka

Aug. 16, 1931 - July 22, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara J. Murinka, 89, of Auburn, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony.

Barbara was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Stophen) Murinka. She was a former employee of Dunn-McCarthy Shoes. She was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church, and a member of the church Altar Rosary Society. In early years she was an avid bowler.

She is survived by her brother Peter Murinka; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sisters Ann Murinka, Mary Bolak, Julia Walser, Helen Raesler, and Patricia Maywalt; and her brothers Michael, Nicholas and Andrew Murinka.

Funeral services for Barbara will be at 10 AM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 AM to 10 AM Tuesday, at the church prior to services.

Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to SS Peter & Paul Church.

