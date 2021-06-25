Barbara Jean (Krueger) Kennedy

April 30, 1932 - June 22, 2021

AUBURN — Barbara Jean (Krueger) Kennedy, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born in Arcadia, NY on April 30, 1932, the daughter of John and Mildred Krueger.

Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara adored her children and believed she was lucky to have the opportunity to stay home to raise them. Once they were all in school, she made herself busy by working at K-mart, Cleantown, the Boy Scouts of America and in the Cayuga County Legislature Office.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary's Church and looked forward to attending Mass each Sunday and then brunch with her sister, Norma.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Kennedy in 1998, and her grandson, Mathew Ryan Kennedy in 2008.