Barbara Jean McGrath

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Born in Auburn, NY, on June 26, 1941, she grew up on her parents' farm in upstate NY and was baptized at New Hope United Methodist Church, Moravia, NY, where she was a member.

She was the most self-sacrificing and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed beyond measure. She lived a modest and pure life and always put others first. She always had a smile on her face and knew no strangers. Known as Granny to her family, her granddaughter and great-granddaughter gave her hope and joy that filled her heart with happiness each day. Barbara retired from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management as a Program Analyst in January 2012. Her favorite song was "Lady in Red" and she loved cardinals. Barbara loved board games and was an animal lover. She always looked forward to her travels to Huntsville, Houston and the UK to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. and Dorothy (Longyear) Morris, and a brother, Allen Morris.