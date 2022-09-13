Barbara L. (Cicora) Hess

AUBURN — Barbara L. (Cicora) Hess, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Aug. 27, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Michael and Stella (Swizdor) Cicora.

Barb previously worked at Smith Corona and retired from General Electric after several years of service. Barbara loved collecting pieces of China and was part of the China Painters group. She also enjoyed working with crafts and crocheting. Many of the items Barbara knitted like gloves, blankets, hats or crocheted were donated to local schools or organizations to help many families in need.

Barb was most happy the times spent with her family, and loved cooking or baking for them, especially around the holidays.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Ann) Hess; three grandchildren: Jaime (O'Neill) Petty, Jody (Adrian) Humphery, Michael Sharpsteen; two great-grandchildren: Jaydn Petty, Arden Humphery; sister, Roberta Cicora; daughter-in-law, Judy Forno; special niece and friend, Lynn Cuff; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Paul Warren Hess, son, Mark P. Hess, granddaughter, Londyn Humphery, two brothers, Michael Cicora, Jr. (Sherry), Glen Cicora, (Gail) and special canine friend Chewy.

A private service was held in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., with the Rev. James Enright.

Any donations made in Barbara's name, please consider, Champions For Life, c/o Londyn Humphery, 453 Grant Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.