Barbara L. Smith

Aug. 21, 1945 - May 28, 2021

AUBURN — Barb is in Heaven now dear ones.

She was a family care provider for many years and she leaves behind her husband, Earle Smith; and her daughter, Kelli (Doug) Howard; brothers: David France, Charlie (Margaret) Lararway; sister–in-law, Sue France; stepdaughter, Kelly (Todd) Anderson; stepsons: Stanley Smith and Shawn Raymond; step-daughter–in–law, Sharon (Larry) Hilliard; step-brothers-in-law: Ken (Debbie) Smith and Ronald Smith.

Two special friends Pauline Kramer and Bob Donalds.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Eunice France; sisters: Olive (Wallace) Applebee, Mary (Dave) Kilmer and Laura (Dominic) Calarco; brothers: Raymond (Roy), Barney (Fran), and Thomas (Sue) France; several nephews and nieces.

At Barb's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contribution to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Barbara L. Smith.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

