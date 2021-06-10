 Skip to main content
Barbara L. Smith

Aug. 21, 1945 - May 28, 2021

Barb is in Heaven now dear ones.

She was a family care provider for many years and she leaves behind her husband, Earle Smith and her daughter, Kelli (Doug) Howard; brothers: David France, Charlie and (Margaret) Larabee; and sister-in-law, Sue France. Also surviving Barb are Robert, Carrie and Chuck Kulle, Tom Calarco, Mike and Jen Calarco, Bonnie Bachman; Gerald, Terry and George Kilmer; stepdaughter, Kelly (Todd) Anderson; stepsons: Stanley Smith and Shawn Raymond; step-daughter–in–law Sharon (Larry) Hilliard; step-brothers-in-law: Ken (Debbie) Smith and Ronald Smith.

Two special friends Pauline Kramer and Bob Donalds.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Eunice France; sisters, Olive (Wallace) Applebee, Mary (Dave) Kilmer and Laura (Dominic) Calarco; brothers, Raymond (Roy), Barney (Fran), and Thomas (Sue) France, several nephews and nieces.

At Barb's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contribution to St, Jude's Chlidren's Hospital in memory of Barbara L. Smith.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

