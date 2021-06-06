Barbara L. Smith

August 21, 1945 - May 28, 2021

Barb is in Heaven now dear ones.

She was a family care provider for many years and she leaves behind her husband, Earle Smith, and her daughter, Kelli (Doug) Howard; brothers David France, Charlie and (Margaret) Larabee and sister-in-law Sue France. Also surviving Barb are Robert, Carrie and Chuck Kulle; Tom Calarco; Mike & Jen Calarco; Bonnie Bachman. Gerald, Terry and George Kilmer; stepdaughter Kelly (Todd) Anderson; stepsons Stanley Smith and Shawn Raymond; Stepdaughter–in–law Sharon (Larry) Hilliard; stepbrothers-in-law Ken (Debbie) Smith and Ronald Smith; and two special friends, Pauline Kramer and Bob Donalds.

Barb was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Eunice France; sisters Olive (Wallace) Applebee, Mary (Dave) Kilmer and Laura (Dominic) Calarco; brothers Raymond( Roy), Barney (Fran), and Thomas (Sue) France; and several nephews and nieces.

At Barb’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Barbara Smith.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to Barb’s family.