Barbara Louise Hauver

Sept. 29, 1942 - June 7, 2022

SUNSET BEACH, NC — Barbara Louise Hauver, 79, of Sunset Beach, NC passed after a valiant battle with illness on June 7, 2022 at her home. Born in Bergen County, NJ on Sept. 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William James McCausland and Helen May Coles McCausland and sister to the late Donald W. McCausland and Betty J. McCausland.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Trenton State College. She married her husband of over 57 years Harold "Pete" Hauver in 1964. She spent her career as a math teacher (later she also taught computer education) teaching high school before retiring from the Auburn (NY) Enlarged City School District in 1997.

She was a long-time resident of Skaneateles, NY before moving to Sea Trail, NC where she was member of the Sea Trail Garden Club. She loved to line dance, play games with friends and family, and thoroughly enjoyed the beach.

Surviving are her husband, Harold "Pete" Hauver; daughter, Nancy Morris (Ricky), of Palmyra; grandchildren: Allison and Mitchell Morris, of VA; and son, Scott Hauver, of Skaneateles, NY.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, June 18, 2022 11 a.m. at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shalotte, NC. A brief graveside service will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Skaneateles on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, denotations can be given to the Brunswick County Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.