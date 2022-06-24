Barbara Louise (Stoodley) Barrett

Oct. 9, 1938 - June 16, 2022

AUBURN - Barbara Louise (Stoodley) Barrett, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born on October 9, 1938, in Waterloo, NY the only child of late John Carpenter and Arlene (Ruetsch) Stoodley. Barbara graduated from Geneva High School on June 25, 1956.

She married Dr. George Harvey Barrett DVM on June 4, 1960, the same day she graduated from Ithaca University with a combined Master's Degree in Music Education and Music Performance with a focus on string instruments.

Throughout her life Barbara lived and worked in many educational settings. She was the Orchestra Director, Choir Director and would run musicals in the public school districts of Auburn, NY, Union Springs, NY, Gardener, NY and finally resting with the Wappingers Falls School District for 25 years. Barbara retired in 1995 to enjoy her Horse Farm in Wappingers Falls and her summer house in Union Springs, NY.

In her youth Barbara enjoyed touring with Fred Waring and The Pennsylvanians playing live performances. In 1963 Barbara received her PhD in Music Education from the Eastman School of Music, learning from a who's who in the music industry. The summer following her graduation from Eastman, Barbara traveled to Japan studying with the incomparable Dr. Suzuki, preparing to bring the Suzuki Method to the United States. The following year Barbara accompanied Dr. Suzuki on the piano throughout the East Coast for educational workshops.

In February of 1977, the Barrett's purchased their dream farm and her and Harvey began Bethany Hill Farm and Veterinary Clinic. Promoting, breeding, training, showing and owning Morgan horses since purchasing their first stock from the Ashby's of Auburn, NY in 1977, the family enjoyed their small herd. Today Barbara's daughter and granddaughter continue the tradition of Bethany Hill Farm and honor the legacy of Barbara's love for the Morgan horse by continuing to enjoy and show her 4th generation stallion Bethany John Jay and gelding Bethany Major.

Throughout her life Barbara saw the value in supporting the arts and culture. Barbara was a season ticket holder for both the Metropolitan Opera in Manhattan and the summer Finger Lakes Merry-Go-Round Musical Theater. Barbara spent her retirement years in her summer home encouraging the next generation, her granddaughter Isabella, to enjoy, and perpetuate the arts in the family by supporting her vocal and piano lessons and facilitating her participation in the local REV youth Theater never missing a performance.

Throughout the years Barbara was an avid member of AMHA American Morgan Horse Association, Mid-Hudson Driving Association, a Charter Member of the Wappingers Falls Lions Club, as a NYSSMA New York State School Music Ass. Judge.

She is survived by her children: John Barrett, Harold Barrett, Elizabeth Barrett; grandchildren: Tyler John Barrett, Isabella Mantella.; former husband Dr. George Harvey Barrett.

There will be visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery.