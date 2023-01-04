Barbara M. Salvati

Feb. 5, 1933 - Jan. 1, 2023

AUBURN — Barbara M. Salvati, 89, of Eastwood Avenue, Auburn, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mrs. Salvati was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Auburn to the late Raymond and Bernadine (Dec) Tama. Barbara attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY and worked as a registered nurse for many years before her retirement.

She was a talented seamstress who made many of her own and her children's clothes. Barbara enjoyed traveling, especially camping every summer in Vermont and yearly trips to Arizona. She was happiest at home, cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family.

Barbara is survived by her five children: Jon and his wife, Diane, of Auburn, NY, James, of Culpeper, VA, Carol, of Glendale, AZ, Amy, of Queensbury, NY, and Lynn and her husband, Chris Willcox, of Seattle, WA; her sister, Roberta Reese, of FL; and her three nieces. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Robert.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon, all will be held in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Contributions can be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn, the Seymour Public Library, 176 Genesee St., Auburn, or the charity of one's choice. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.