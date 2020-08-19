You have permission to edit this article.
April 16, 1924 — Aug. 14, 2020

SCIPIO CENTER — Barbara M. Tuft, 86, 3895 Black Street Rd., passed away Friday at home.

Barbara was born April 16, 1934, the daughter of Milton D. and Veronica LaPointe Cumming, in Cato, NY.

She was the former owner of Spare Time Ceramics, Auburn for 18 years, retiring in 1978. Later becoming town justice for the Town of Scipio, and the manager for many years of Pick A Flick video, Auburn.

Surviving are her son, Rodeny and wife, Amy Tuft, of Scipio Center, NY. Grandchildren Danielle and Tyler Tuft. Three sisters and five brothers, nieces, nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard R. Tuft, in 1982 and a son, Michael Tuft, in 1978.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipio.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Tuft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

