Barbara McCormick DeTomaso

Nov. 7, 1931 - Dec. 21, 2020

AUBURN - Barbara McCormick DeTomaso, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 21, 2020 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was born in Cortland on November 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys (Taylor) McCaskill. She attended school in Cortland and moved to Auburn in 1953, where she lived and raised her family.

In addition to raising her children, Barbara worked at Westside Pharmacy, Auburn Police Dept., Auburn Savings Bank, Bergan Electric and McCormick Painting.

In her spare time, Barbara was a member of the Auburn Sports Boosters, Auburn Little League, Mercy Auxiliary, and St. Mary's Church. Barbara along with friend Peggy Pease organized and worked at the St. Mary's Pasta monthly dinners for more than 13 years. She was an avid Syracuse sports fan and loved to travel and watch her grandchildren's sporting or extracurricular events. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special woman.