Barbara McCormick DeTomaso
Nov. 7, 1931 - Dec. 21, 2020
AUBURN - Barbara McCormick DeTomaso, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 21, 2020 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.
She was born in Cortland on November 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Gladys (Taylor) McCaskill. She attended school in Cortland and moved to Auburn in 1953, where she lived and raised her family.
In addition to raising her children, Barbara worked at Westside Pharmacy, Auburn Police Dept., Auburn Savings Bank, Bergan Electric and McCormick Painting.
In her spare time, Barbara was a member of the Auburn Sports Boosters, Auburn Little League, Mercy Auxiliary, and St. Mary's Church. Barbara along with friend Peggy Pease organized and worked at the St. Mary's Pasta monthly dinners for more than 13 years. She was an avid Syracuse sports fan and loved to travel and watch her grandchildren's sporting or extracurricular events. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special woman.
She is survived by her loving children Sharon (Michael) Maher, Sandra (Monte) Palumbo, Susan McNabb, Stephen (JoEllen) McCormick, Scott (Rosalia) McCormick, Sheila McCormick, Shawn (Jeannette) McCormick, and Sheldon (K.C.) McCormick; stepchildren Angelo DeTomaso Jr., Vince DeTomaso, Jerry DeTomaso, Merry Holmes, and Tina Tardibone; 22 grandchildren that she was very proud of; 40 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters Connie (Tom) Ruane, Heather McCaskill; brothers Michael, David (Beth) and Kevin McCaskill; sister-in-law Joanne McCormick; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her son, Shannon; husbands Angelo DeTomaso and Patrick McCormick; stepson, David DeTomaso; grandsons Andrew and B.J.; and sons-in-law Gary McLean and Bill McNabb.
Private calling hours will be held at the convenience of the family.
Barbara's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Tuesday at 9:30 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Majorpalooza.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral home.