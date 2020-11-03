Barbara Kent Shields

April 30, 1938 — Oct. 31, 2020

AUBURN — Barbara Shields, 82, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 surrounded by family at Upstate University Hospital.

A former resident of King Ferry, NY and a graduate of Sherwood School, she was a current resident of Stryker Homes, Auburn for the past 15 years. Barbara had enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family. She had retired from Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center. Her husband Ron whom she married in 1956 predeceased her 2013.

Surviving are their children: Sally (Bob) Entwistle, of Locke, Pam (Tony) DeTomaso, of Union Springs, Lisa Sampson, of Moravia, Ronald (Michelle) Shields, Jr., of Genoa, Tammy Oliver, of Auburn, Sandy Shields, of Auburn, and Robert Shields, of Genoa; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by a son, Stephen in 2011, and her parents Ralph and Mary Bush Kent.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY with the Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Please wear a face mask.