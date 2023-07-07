Barbara Smith

March 7, 1940 - July 4, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Barbara Smith, 83, of Union Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Seneca Falls, NY on March 7, 1940 to the late Adam and Marguerite Williams Maleski.

Barbara was a strong and independent woman whose real job in life was caring for her five daughters.

She retired from Cayuga Lake National Bank where she was a bank teller for many years. She had a strong Catholic faith and was a lifetime parishioner at St. Michaels Church in Union Springs.

She had a love for flowers and gardening. Christmas was her favorite time of the year — from the decorations to the traditions to the gatherings. The time spent with family is what she cherished the most; Barbara was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly.

Barabara is survived by her children: Lorie (Scott) Colbert, Libby (Bob) Halverson, Jackie (Marc) Sacco, Connie (Terry) Patti, Kelly (Edward) Morgan; and a niece, Becky Crowley who she loved like a daughter; her grandchildren: Amanda, Jason, Cody, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Marc, Josh, Lauren, Matthew, Alyssa, and Natalie; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Margaret (William) McLoud, James Maleski, Tommy (Debbie) Maleski, and Mary Lou (Gary) Hotaling; and additional nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 162 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

In remembrance of Barbara, donations can be made to The Good Shepherd Catholic Community.