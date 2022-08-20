Barbara T. Woods

April 2, 1934 - Aug. 18, 2022

KING FERRY — Barbara T. Woods, 88, of King Ferry, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022.

She was born on April 2, 1934 in Madison, CT, a daughter of the late Louis and Lois (Henneberg) Tresselt.

Barbara was a farm wife and a school bus driver for Southern Cayuga Central schools, and an avid Syracuse Orange and Boston Red Sox fan. She refused to let her 60-year challenge with diabetes interfere in an active life.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James E. Woods, in 2013.

She is survived by her children: Barbara Fethers (Sam), Lynda Woods (Don Brown), Deb Underwood (Stu), Jim Woods (Sally), and Richard Woods (Lori); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of the Groton Community Health Care Center for their wonderful care of Barbara in recent months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry, with the Rev. William Moorby as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139; the Groton Community Health Care Center (GCHCC), Resident Activities Fund, 120 Sykes St., Groton, NY 13073; or to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home.