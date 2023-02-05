Barbara (Wallace) Shepherd

1932 - 2023

SHAWNEE, KS - Jane Barbara Wallace was born at home, May 29, 1932, in Sennett, NY, to Sadie McNabb Wallace and Burton George Wallace. She was later raised by her mother and step-father, Arthur Higgs. She attended Weedsport Central School in Weedsport, NY, where she was involved is several extracurricular activities. She played the French Horn in concert band and led the marching band as the Drum Majorette; she was the head cheerleader, Queen of her Junior Prom and played the female lead in her senior play.

In 1951 she enrolled in the Auburn, NY, City Hospital Registered Nurse Program and graduated in 1954 with her RN degree.

In 1955, at the Marine Corps Base Chapel in Quantico, VA, she married Ross Shepherd, a classmate at Weedsport School since third grade.

She then worked as a Registered Nurse at several hospitals and nursing facilities while her husband completed his tour of duty with the Marine Corps and then graduate school.

She continued her nursing career as the family moved to Chicago, IL, Oak Park, IL, Kansas City, MO, and Shawnee, KS, taking time off along the way while her two sons were young. She then re-entered nursing and continued practicing until 1995.

Barbara loved to sing, and over the years she sang with church choirs, a Sweet Adeline Chorus and Quartet, and the Johnson County Kansas Chorus. She also enjoyed performing on stage and working behind the scenes with community theater, especially The Senior Barn Players ("Have Props Will Travel"). Another enjoyment was bird-watching and interacting with fellow birders.

She also thoroughly enjoyed interacting with her family and friends in person, by phone, or especially with her sister, Donna, by written letter. She was active in her church programs and for several years worked with her husband to deliver meals for Meals on Wheels. She was also a long-time member of Lutherans for Life and Kansans for Life.

Barbara is survived by Ross, her husband of 67 years; sons Matthew (Brandy) and Steven; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are by Amos Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Gifts in her memory to Hope Lutheran Church, Lutherans for Life, Kansans for Life, or the pro-life organization of your choice.