Barbara Warren Wise

Barbara died peacefully just past her 101st birthday. Her strong faith in God and positive attitude served her well over the years. She was an amazing wife, mother and friend to many. Always with a smile and a positive thought. Barbara loved being a wife and mother, followed closely by her love for good books, the television show "Jeopardy!" and, of course, the game of bridge. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise and Henry Warren; her husband, Gordon James Wise and her son, Thomas Peter Whitmore.