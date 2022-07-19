Barbara Warren Wise
Barbara died peacefully just past her 101st birthday. Her strong faith in God and positive attitude served her well over the years. She was an amazing wife, mother and friend to many. Always with a smile and a positive thought. Barbara loved being a wife and mother, followed closely by her love for good books, the television show "Jeopardy!" and, of course, the game of bridge. She was predeceased by her parents, Louise and Henry Warren; her husband, Gordon James Wise and her son, Thomas Peter Whitmore.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Betsy Warren Whitmore; grandson, Michael Justin Whitmore; brother, Raymond Houghton (Virginia) Brady; nephew, Raymond Brady III and her niece, Lisa Brady.
Service and burial will be private.
Donations in celebration of her life can be made to the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse 13209 or the Rescue Mission, 155 Gifford St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus, NY has arrangements.